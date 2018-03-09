L&G - Buy And Maintain Credi
LGBMCZA:LX
1.24
GBP
0.00
0.23%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1.22 - 1.27
1年トータルリターン
1.29%
年初来リターン
-2.41%
前日終値
1.24
52週レンジ
1.22 - 1.27
1年トータルリターン
1.03%
年初来リターン
-2.41%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.237
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/09/2018)
952.105
設定日
05/08/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G - Buy And Maintain Credit Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to produce a positive return derived from capital growth and income. The Fund invests in fixed and floating rate securities to capture the credit risk premium within a globally diversified portfolio of predominantly corporate bonds.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com