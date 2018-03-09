LGT Sustainable Bond Fund Gl

LGBGHCU:LE
1,054.23
USD
1.31
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,040.06 - 1,077.56
1年トータルリターン
1.36%
年初来リターン
-1.45%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,054.23
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
85.832
設定日
11/07/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DARIUS HINZ
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.76%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK783758:COR
2.33 百万 22.01 百万 24.95
EF299367:COR
3.00 千 3.84 百万 4.36
EK819972:COR
2.80 千 3.43 百万 3.89
EK801127:COR
3.50 千 3.36 百万 3.81
AL997549:COR
2.77 千 3.35 百万 3.80
EJ707218:COR
2.00 千 3.02 百万 3.42
EJ237349:COR
2.00 千 2.95 百万 3.34
EH057240:COR
2.50 千 2.93 百万 3.32
UV715505:COR
2.00 千 2.57 百万 2.91
ED804771:COR
2.00 千 2.52 百万 2.86
企業概要
LGT Sustainable Bond Fund Global Hedged is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is income and growth. The Fund invests in money market instruments and investment-grade bonds with the reference currency US Dollars, covering the entire range of maturities. The fund seeks to track the performance of a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所
LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号
+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイト
www.lgtcp.com