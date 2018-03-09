LGT Sustainable Bond Fund Gl
LGBGHCE:LE
1,005.12
EUR
1.30
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,001.56 - 1,039.48
1年トータルリターン
-0.69%
年初来リターン
-1.85%
前日終値
1,006.42
52週レンジ
1,001.56 - 1,039.48
1年トータルリターン
-0.89%
年初来リターン
-1.85%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,005.12
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
85.832
設定日
11/07/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DARIUS HINZ
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
0.80%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK783758:COR
|2.33 百万
|22.01 百万
|24.95
|
EF299367:COR
|3.00 千
|3.84 百万
|4.36
|
EK819972:COR
|2.80 千
|3.43 百万
|3.89
|
EK801127:COR
|3.50 千
|3.36 百万
|3.81
|
AL997549:COR
|2.77 千
|3.35 百万
|3.80
|
EJ707218:COR
|2.00 千
|3.02 百万
|3.42
|
EJ237349:COR
|2.00 千
|2.95 百万
|3.34
|
EH057240:COR
|2.50 千
|2.93 百万
|3.32
|
UV715505:COR
|2.00 千
|2.57 百万
|2.91
|
ED804771:COR
|2.00 千
|2.52 百万
|2.86
企業概要
LGT Sustainable Bond Fund Global Hedged is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is income and growth. The Fund invests in money market instruments and investment-grade bonds with the reference currency US Dollars, covering the entire range of maturities. The fund seeks to track the performance of a Bloomberg Barclays Index.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com