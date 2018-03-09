Legg Mason Brandywine Global
LGBGFIA:AU
1.1490
AUD
0.0046
0.40%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1.1187 - 1.2296
1年トータルリターン
6.68%
年初来リターン
1.70%
前日終値
1.1444
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.149
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 03/09/2018)
318.633
設定日
05/31/2008
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.0102
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.78%
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID F HOFFMAN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.68%
経費率
0.69%
企業概要
Legg Mason Brandywine Global Fixed Income Trust is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is toearn 2% p.a. in excess of the benchmark over complete market cycles of three to five years. The Fund is an actively managed portfolio of sovereign bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage securities, currencies and of countries in the benchmark.
住所Legg Mason Asset Management Ltd
Level 47
120 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-3-9017-8600
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.au