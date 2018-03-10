LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fun
LGBFERA:LX
11.84
EUR
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
11.77 - 12.09
1年トータルリターン
0.59%
年初来リターン
-1.57%
前日終値
11.84
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
11.838
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
277.362
設定日
09/17/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / ASHTON PARKER
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
2.35%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
|10.85 千
|7.54 百万
|2.66
|
GBP:CUR
英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|4.60 千
|3.13 百万
|1.10
|
CHF:CUR
ｽｲｽ ﾌﾗﾝ
|2.58 千
|2.65 百万
|0.93
|
AP215796:COR
|1.90 千
|2.64 百万
|0.93
|
AM329525:COR
|1.60 千
|2.28 百万
|0.80
|
AM329474:COR
|1.55 千
|1.90 百万
|0.67
|
AN964724:COR
|1.75 千
|1.82 百万
|0.64
|
AO131186:COR
|1.45 千
|1.79 百万
|0.63
|
QJ191077:COR
|1.10 千
|1.76 百万
|0.62
|
EF734441:COR
|1.00 千
|1.72 百万
|0.61
企業概要
LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds, other fixed or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities of non-governmental issuers denominated in any currency and graded either BBB, BB or equivalent.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com