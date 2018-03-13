ETFS 3x Long GBP Short USD
LGB3:LN
London
23.145
USD
0.075
0.33%
更新日時 2018/03/13
始値
23.040
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
23.040 - 23.145
出来高
1,148
前日終値
23.070
52週レンジ
16.550 - 25.600
1年トータルリターン
36.85%
年初来リターン
6.83%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
23.206
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
2.157
設定日
11/08/2010
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.26%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.02%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
10.98%
3年トータルリターン
-13.39%
5年トータルリターン
-9.03%
企業概要
ETFS 3x Long GBP Short USD is a UCITS eligible, open-ended collateralized Currency ETC, incorporated in Jersey. Designed to track the MSFXSM Triple Long British Pound Index (TR), it provides a leveraged exposure representing 3x both the daily change in Long GBP against USD and the O/N interest rate differential, plus a collateral yield based on the risk-free rate.
住所ETFS Foreign Exchange Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road
St Helier, Jersey
JE4 8PW Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com