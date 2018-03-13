企業概要

ETFS 3x Long GBP Short USD is a UCITS eligible, open-ended collateralized Currency ETC, incorporated in Jersey. Designed to track the MSFXSM Triple Long British Pound Index (TR), it provides a leveraged exposure representing 3x both the daily change in Long GBP against USD and the O/N interest rate differential, plus a collateral yield based on the risk-free rate.