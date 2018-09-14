L&G Aberdeen World Equity LS
LGAWG21:LN
143.59
GBp
0.20
0.14%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
136.23 - 149.94
1年トータルリターン
0.68%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
前日終値
143.79
52週レンジ
136.23 - 149.94
1年トータルリターン
0.82%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
143.59
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
19.152
設定日
01/24/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ABADMAA:LN
Aberdeen Investment Funds IC
|7.81 百万
|20.01 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Aberdeen World Equity - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in companies around the world.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com