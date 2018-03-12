L&G Artemis UK Growth 2-Life
LGAULS5:LN
207.34
GBp
0.29
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
187.91 - 217.91
1年トータルリターン
8.66%
年初来リターン
-2.73%
前日終値
207.05
1年トータルリターン
9.37%
年初来リターン
-2.73%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
207.34
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
4.175
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
APAMUGI:LN
Artemis UK Select Fund
|759.46 千
|4.07 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis UK Growth - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com