L&G Artemis UK Growth 2-Life
LGAUG21:LN
192.04
GBp
0.09
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
186.71 - 206.20
1年トータルリターン
1.28%
年初来リターン
-2.93%
前日終値
192.13
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
192.04
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
4.070
設定日
12/13/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
APAMUGI:LN
Artemis UK Select Fund
|731.92 千
|4.15 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis UK Growth - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com