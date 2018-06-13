Legal & General Asset Manage

LGASTRT:FP
1,338.18
EUR
1.19
0.09%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,267.33 - 1,355.13
1年トータルリターン
1.87%
年初来リターン
1.45%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
1,336.99
52週レンジ
1,267.33 - 1,355.13
1年トータルリターン
1.51%
年初来リターン
1.45%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,338.18
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
140.606
設定日
04/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.44%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
STRATAC:FP
Legal & General Strategie In
64.80 千 16.34 百万 13.52
MTD:FP
ﾘｸｿｰUCITS ETFﾕｰﾛ建てMTS 7-10
68.45 千 11.62 百万 9.61
LGSTIUS:FP
Legal & General Strategie In
651.73 10.58 百万 8.75
WLD:FP
ﾘｸｿｰMSCIﾜｰﾙﾄﾞUCITS ETF
54.52 千 9.16 百万 7.57
DJMC:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･ｽﾄｯｸｽ中型株UCITS
132.50 千 7.47 百万 6.18
IBCX:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ建て社債(大型)UCI
50.00 千 6.73 百万 5.57
STRATRN:FP
Legal & General Strategie Re
10.36 千 5.32 百万 4.40
LGSO710:FP
Strategie Oblig 7/10
7.11 千 4.76 百万 3.94
LGSTINA:FP
Legal & General Strategie In
349.18 3.65 百万 3.02
AN194509:COR
3.48 千 3.48 百万 2.88
企業概要
Legal & General Asset Management - Strategie Monde is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The fund's objective is to outperform a composite benchmark with a volatility inferior to 15% over a minimum period of 5 years. The fund invests up to 100% of its assets in debt securities money market instruments (up to 10% in high yield securities), and in equities.
住所
Legal & General
58 rue de la Victoire
75009 Paris
France
電話番号
33-1-55-31-24-00
Webサイト
www.gresham-banque-privee.fr