Legal & General Asset Manage
LGASTRT:FP
1,338.18
EUR
1.19
0.09%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,267.33 - 1,355.13
1年トータルリターン
1.87%
年初来リターン
1.45%
前日終値
1,336.99
52週レンジ
1,267.33 - 1,355.13
1年トータルリターン
1.51%
年初来リターン
1.45%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,338.18
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
140.606
設定日
04/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.44%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
STRATAC:FP
Legal & General Strategie In
|64.80 千
|16.34 百万
|13.52
|
MTD:FP
ﾘｸｿｰUCITS ETFﾕｰﾛ建てMTS 7-10
|68.45 千
|11.62 百万
|9.61
|
LGSTIUS:FP
Legal & General Strategie In
|651.73
|10.58 百万
|8.75
|
WLD:FP
ﾘｸｿｰMSCIﾜｰﾙﾄﾞUCITS ETF
|54.52 千
|9.16 百万
|7.57
|
DJMC:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･ｽﾄｯｸｽ中型株UCITS
|132.50 千
|7.47 百万
|6.18
|
IBCX:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ建て社債(大型)UCI
|50.00 千
|6.73 百万
|5.57
|
STRATRN:FP
Legal & General Strategie Re
|10.36 千
|5.32 百万
|4.40
|
LGSO710:FP
Strategie Oblig 7/10
|7.11 千
|4.76 百万
|3.94
|
LGSTINA:FP
Legal & General Strategie In
|349.18
|3.65 百万
|3.02
|
AN194509:COR
|3.48 千
|3.48 百万
|2.88
企業概要
Legal & General Asset Management - Strategie Monde is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The fund's objective is to outperform a composite benchmark with a volatility inferior to 15% over a minimum period of 5 years. The fund invests up to 100% of its assets in debt securities money market instruments (up to 10% in high yield securities), and in equities.
住所Legal & General
58 rue de la Victoire
75009 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-55-31-24-00
Webサイトwww.gresham-banque-privee.fr