L&G All Stocks Idx Lkd Gilt
LGASILL:LN
1,214.60
GBp
0.80
0.07%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
前日終値
1,213.80
52週レンジ
1,180.80 - 1,270.50
1年トータルリターン
-2.52%
年初来リターン
-2.00%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,214.6
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 03/29/2018)
4.077
設定日
04/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G All Stocks Index Linked Gilt Index - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide an income by tracking the total return of UK Government Securities as represented by the FTSE-A Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com