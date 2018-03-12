L&G All Stocks Idx Lkd Gilt
LGASIL4:LN
1,273.80
GBp
4.40
0.35%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,249.30 - 1,364.00
1年トータルリターン
-1.52%
年初来リターン
-2.73%
前日終値
1,269.40
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,273.8
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.849
設定日
04/10/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G All Stocks Index Linked Gilt Index - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide an income by tracking the total return of UK Government Securities as represented by the FTSE-A Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com