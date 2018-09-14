Legal & General All Stocks G
LGASGCI:LN
121.30
GBp
0.40
0.33%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
118.90 - 123.90
1年トータルリターン
0.83%
年初来リターン
-1.04%
前日終値
121.70
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Government Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
121.3
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 10/31/2017)
1.091
設定日
12/09/2013
直近配当額 ( 05/29/2018)
0.836668
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.38%
ファンドマネージャ
RAJU JOBANPUTRA
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
0.10%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EC256595:COR
|24.01 千
|31.88 百万
|3.33
|
EG872949:COR
|22.27 千
|30.33 百万
|3.17
|
EH867755:COR
|21.48 千
|30.02 百万
|3.14
|
ED946246:COR
|17.25 千
|29.38 百万
|3.07
|
EC453273:COR
|23.08 千
|28.64 百万
|3.00
|
EG506481:COR
|18.11 千
|27.76 百万
|2.90
|
EH728200:COR
|25.03 千
|27.74 百万
|2.90
|
EC867711:COR
|19.67 千
|27.25 百万
|2.85
|
EH998789:COR
|15.66 千
|26.61 百万
|2.78
|
EF670373:COR
|21.12 千
|26.52 百万
|2.77
企業概要
Legal & General All Stocks Gilt Index Trust is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The objective of the Trust is to track the total return of UK Government Securities as represented by the FTSE-Actuaries Government Securities All Stocks Index after adjustment for management charges and taxation, by investment in a representative sample of stocks.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com