ETFS 2X Daily Long Gasoline
LGAS:LN
London
4.6435
USD
0.0285
0.61%
更新日時 2018/09/15
始値
4.6435
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
4.6435 - 4.6435
出来高
0
前日終値
4.6720
52週レンジ
3.1570 - 5.3863
1年トータルリターン
32.80%
年初来リターン
9.22%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
4.6959
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
546.473
設定日
03/11/2008
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.51%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.15%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.98%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
2.94%
3年トータルリターン
-4.49%
5年トータルリターン
-28.54%
企業概要
ETFS 2x Daily Long Gasoline is an Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC). It will provide a total return equal to two times (2x) the daily change in the Bloomberg Unleaded Gasoline Subindex (previously DJ-UBS) plus a collateral yield. Investors can gain twice as much from a rise in the underlying index.
住所ETFS Commodity Securities Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road, St Helier
Jersey JE4 8PW
Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com