L&G Artemis UK Smaller Compa
LGAS25P:LN
239.57
GBp
0.20
0.08%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
216.16 - 246.05
1年トータルリターン
10.44%
年初来リターン
2.06%
前日終値
239.37
52週レンジ
216.16 - 246.05
1年トータルリターン
10.52%
年初来リターン
2.06%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
239.57
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
4.100
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
APAMUSI:LN
Artemis UK Smaller Companies
|239.45
|4.20 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis UK Smaller Companies - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth. The Fund invests in smaller UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com