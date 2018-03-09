Lyxor Investment Funds - GAR
LGARISB:LX
1,141.2700
EUR
3.4600
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,096.0900 - 1,205.5000
1年トータルリターン
2.66%
年初来リターン
-2.01%
前日終値
1,137.8100
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,141.27
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
26.053
設定日
09/15/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.45%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lyxor Investment Funds - GARI European Equity is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform the MSCI Europe Index Net Total Return (EUR) over a long term horizon by exploiting investment opportunities on the equity markets. The Fund primarily invests in equities listed on stock exchanges of issuers within Europe, including the UK.
住所Lyxor Asset Management Luxembourg SA
15, Boulevard Prince Henri
L-1724 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号33-1-42-13-31-31
Webサイトwww.lyxor.com