L&G Artemis Income 3-Pen
LGARG25:LN
224.00
GBp
0.57
0.26%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
209.13 - 237.50
1年トータルリターン
3.40%
年初来リターン
0.32%
前日終値
223.43
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
224
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
33.679
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ARTINCI:LN
ｱﾙﾃﾐｽ･ｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|14.83 百万
|35.01 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a rising income and capital growth. The Fund invests in a portfolio primarily made up of investments in the UK. The Fund is actively managed.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com