L&G Artemis European Growth
LGARG21:LN
183.50
GBp
0.22
0.12%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
180.95 - 213.35
1年トータルリターン
-7.44%
年初来リターン
-10.00%
前日終値
183.72
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
183.5
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
4.567
設定日
12/13/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AREUGRA:LN
Artemis European Growth Fund
|1.36 百万
|4.74 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis European Growth - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in European except UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com