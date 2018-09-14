L&G Allianz Gilt Yield LS4-L
LGAPGY2:LN
150.13
GBp
0.15
0.10%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
146.46 - 153.40
1年トータルリターン
-0.75%
年初来リターン
-0.91%
前日終値
150.28
52週レンジ
146.46 - 153.40
1年トータルリターン
-0.91%
年初来リターン
-0.91%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
150.13
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
2.930
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
KLBGLTI:LN
ｱﾘｱﾝﾂUK欧州投資-ｱﾘｱﾝﾂｷﾞﾙﾄ
|1.66 百万
|2.96 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Allianz Gilt Yield - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests in British government securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com