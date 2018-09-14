L&G Aberdeen Asia Pacific LS
LGAPELS:LN
237.20
GBp
0.80
0.34%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
236.22 - 264.57
1年トータルリターン
-7.22%
年初来リターン
-4.32%
前日終値
236.40
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
237.2
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 10/31/2017)
764.600
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ABEAPAA:LN
Aberdeen UK ICVC - Aberdeen
|379.52 千
|970.50 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Aberdeen Asia Pacific - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to grow your capital. The Fund invests in companies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com