L&G Aberdeen MM Cautious Man
LGAMCMP:LN
165.62
GBp
0.10
0.06%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
160.74 - 168.54
1年トータルリターン
1.13%
年初来リターン
-0.30%
前日終値
165.52
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
165.62
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
4.890
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CSMBALI:LN
Aberdeen Multi-Manager Portf
|3.34 百万
|4.93 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Aberdeen Multi Manager Cautious Managed Port - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to implement a cautious investment approach to generate income and growth in capital. The Fund invests primarily in shares of other investment funds using a cautious management approach.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com