L&G Artemis UK Special Situa
LGAKLS5:LN
209.02
GBp
0.60
0.29%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
200.40 - 217.09
1年トータルリターン
3.43%
年初来リターン
-1.76%
前日終値
208.42
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
209.02
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.685
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ARTHSSA:LN
ｱﾙﾃﾐｽ英国ｽﾍﾟｼｬﾙ･ｼﾁｭｴｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ･ﾌ
|646.13 千
|3.81 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis UK Special Situations - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long term capital growth by exploiting special situations. The Fund invests in UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com