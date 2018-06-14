L&G Aviva Investors Property
LGAIPR4:LN
103.91
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
95.97 - 103.94
1年トータルリターン
7.67%
年初来リターン
2.34%
前日終値
103.91
52週レンジ
95.97 - 103.94
1年トータルリターン
7.92%
年初来リターン
2.34%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
103.91
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
6.074
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NORPROI:LN
ｱﾋﾞﾊﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾀｰｽﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧ
|6.13 百万
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
L&G Aviva Investors Property - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to grow your investment and provide a level of income. The Fund invests up to 90% in commercial property in the UK and can invest up to 30% in property related shares.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com