L&G Artemis Income 2-Life
LGAIC2L:LN
239.61
GBp
0.50
0.21%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
216.38 - 241.95
1年トータルリターン
6.96%
年初来リターン
5.40%
前日終値
239.11
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
239.61
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
51.059
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ARTINCI:LN
ｱﾙﾃﾐｽ･ｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|21.42 百万
|50.64 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce a rising income with capital growth. The Fund invests in a portfolio primarily made up of investments in the UK including ordinary shares, convertibles, and fixed interest securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com