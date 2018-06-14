L&G Artemis Global Growth 3-
LGAGG3P:LN
260.93
GBp
0.37
0.14%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
232.83 - 266.27
1年トータルリターン
10.07%
年初来リターン
1.59%
前日終値
260.56
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
260.93
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
12.000
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PEMWRLA:LN
Artemis Global Growth Fund
|4.35 千
|11.40 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis Global Growth - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with capital growth. The Fund invests in international equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com