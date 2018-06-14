L&G Allianz Gilt Yield 3-Pen
LGAGG25:LN
175.42
GBp
1.13
0.65%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
169.48 - 178.59
1年トータルリターン
-0.64%
年初来リターン
-0.41%
前日終値
174.29
52週レンジ
169.48 - 178.59
1年トータルリターン
-0.32%
年初来リターン
-0.41%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
175.42
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
1.628
設定日
04/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
KLBGLTI:LN
ｱﾘｱﾝﾂUK欧州投資-ｱﾘｱﾝﾂｷﾞﾙﾄ
|910.17 千
|1.61 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Allianz Gilt Yield Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income while also achieving capital growth. The Fund invests in British government securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com