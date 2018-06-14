L&G PMC AAA Fixed Interest O
LGAFOYP:LN
263.80
GBp
0.20
0.08%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
252.80 - 270.70
1年トータルリターン
0.00%
年初来リターン
-1.12%
前日終値
264.00
52週レンジ
252.80 - 270.70
1年トータルリターン
0.27%
年初来リターン
-1.12%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
263.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
11.376
設定日
02/12/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC AAA Fixed Interest Over 15 Year - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce sterling total returns in line with the FTSE A Government Index and capture the yield spread over gilts of AAA rated dated corporate fixed interest securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com