L&G AXA Framlington Financia
LGAFFGP:LN
126.97
GBp
0.39
0.31%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
119.42 - 131.53
1年トータルリターン
3.40%
年初来リターン
-0.91%
前日終値
126.58
1年トータルリターン
3.14%
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
126.97
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
8.600
設定日
04/21/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FRAFINI:LN
AXA Framlington Financial Fu
|1.64 千
|8.60 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G AXA Framlington Financial - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in financial services equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com