L&G AXA Framlington Biotech
LGAFB2L:LN
366.52
GBP
3.32
0.91%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
321.00 - 366.52
1年トータルリターン
11.25%
年初来リターン
7.59%
前日終値
363.20
52週レンジ
321.00 - 366.52
1年トータルリターン
12.32%
年初来リターン
7.59%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Health Care Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
366.52
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
1.117
設定日
09/06/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G AXA Framlington Biotechnology - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in equity securities of companies in the biotechnology, genomics, and medical research industries worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com