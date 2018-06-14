L&G PMC AAA Fixed Interest A
LGAF17P:LN
216.40
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
211.20 - 220.40
1年トータルリターン
-0.14%
年初来リターン
-0.92%
前日終値
216.40
52週レンジ
211.20 - 220.40
1年トータルリターン
-1.10%
年初来リターン
-0.92%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
216.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
5.604
設定日
02/12/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC AAA Fixed Interest All Stocks - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce a return in line with the performance of the FTSE A Government Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com