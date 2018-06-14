L&G Artemis European Growth
LGAELS4:LN
213.85
GBp
0.86
0.40%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
199.44 - 229.01
1年トータルリターン
5.32%
年初来リターン
-2.20%
前日終値
212.99
52週レンジ
199.44 - 229.01
1年トータルリターン
5.22%
年初来リターン
-2.20%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
213.85
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
4.797
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AREUGRA:LN
Artemis European Growth Fund
|1.38 百万
|4.96 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Artemis European Growth - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in European except UK equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com