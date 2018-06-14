L&G PMC Asia Pacific Ex-Japa
LGAEE25:LN
5,170.50
GBp
25.20
0.49%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
4,726.80 - 5,217.40
1年トータルリターン
7.37%
年初来リターン
1.15%
前日終値
5,195.70
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
5,170.5
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
23.157
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Asia Pacific Ex Japan Equity Index - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the sterling total returns of the FTSE World Asia Pacific Index, excluding Japan.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com