LGA Investissement Associe -
LGACOVD:FP
100.81
EUR
0.05
0.05%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
97.67 - 105.48
1年トータルリターン
-1.71%
年初来リターン
-1.85%
前日終値
100.86
52週レンジ
97.67 - 105.48
1年トータルリターン
-1.83%
年初来リターン
-1.85%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Equity Hedge (FOHF)
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
100.81
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
3.871
設定日
12/21/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Sequance is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to achieve a positive performance over a one year period. The Fund maintains short positions via index futures contracts to maintain an overall neutral exposure to European Union equities. The Fund invests up to 100% in other funds. The Fund invests at least 75% in equities eligible for the PEA.
住所LGA Investissement Associe
32, Rue Notre Dame des Victoires
75002 - Paris, France
電話番号-
Webサイト
-