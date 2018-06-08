LGA Investissement Associe -
LGACGPM:FP
122.02
EUR
更新日時 2018/06/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
120.71 - 130.97
1年トータルリターン
-4.64%
年初来リターン
-3.90%
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/08/2018)
122.02
資産総額 (千 EUR) ( 06/01/2018)
448.000
設定日
05/02/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.40%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
BTPINVC:FP
Ecofi Investissements Ecofi
|6.79
|27.87 千
|6.13
SYQHEOB:FP
ｻｲｸｴﾝﾄ･ｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ-ﾍﾘｳﾑ･ｵﾎﾟﾁｭﾆﾃｨｰ
|15.00
|19.52 千
|4.30
MERGAAA:LX
ﾌﾞﾗｯｸﾛｯｸ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ-ｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
|395.00
|19.04 千
|4.19
MGGLCOE:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ7-M&Gｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
|1.17 千
|18.95 千
|4.17
LAFDYNR:LX
Laffitte Dynamic Strategies/
|19.00
|18.86 千
|4.15
TFE21CE:LX
Twenty First Capital Luxembo
|13.00
|18.85 千
|4.15
ALKAEU1:LX
ｱﾙｹﾝ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ-ｱﾌﾞｿﾙｰﾄ･ﾘﾀｰﾝ･ﾖｰﾛｯ
|132.00
|18.78 千
|4.13
MLISMBC:LX
ﾒﾘﾙﾘﾝﾁ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ-ﾏ
|128.72
|18.67 千
|4.11
HEUALPA:LX
ｼﾞｬﾅｽ･ﾍﾝﾀﾞｰｿﾝ･ﾎﾗｲｿﾞﾝ汎欧州ｱﾙ
|1.20 千
|18.65 千
|4.11
ECHQMEU:FP
Echiquier QME
|18.00
|18.57 千
|4.09
企業概要
LGA Investissement Associe - CGP Multigest Evolution is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to achieve a positive performance. the Fund invest its assets in international equities, fixed income, and any other asset class. The Fund invests 0-100% in equities, 0-100% in fixed income worldwide.
住所LGA Investissement Associe
32, Rue Notre Dame des Victoires
75002 - Paris, France
電話番号-
Webサイト
-