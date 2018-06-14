Legal & General PMC AAA-AA-A
LGACG25:LN
2,530.60
GBp
47.80
1.93%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,462.30 - 2,632.60
1年トータルリターン
-0.39%
年初来リターン
-2.59%
前日終値
2,482.80
52週レンジ
2,462.30 - 2,632.60
1年トータルリターン
-2.96%
年初来リターン
-2.59%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
General Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
2,530.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
54.100
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HELEN STUART
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General PMC AAA-AA-A Corporate Bond All Stocks Index Fund is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce Sterling total returns in line with the FTSE A Government (Over 15 Year) Index (including re-invested income) and capture the yield spread over gilts of AAA-rated dated corporate fixed-interest securities.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com