L&G Aberdeen World Equity LS
LGABWEL:LN
158.43
GBp
0.72
0.46%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
149.18 - 162.28
1年トータルリターン
2.42%
年初来リターン
-0.13%
前日終値
157.71
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
158.43
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
19.800
設定日
10/22/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ABADMAA:LN
Aberdeen Investment Funds IC
|8.25 百万
|19.96 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Aberdeen World Equity - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in companies around the world.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com