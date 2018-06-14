L&G Allianz BRIC Stars 3-Pen
LGABG25:LN
177.79
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
160.21 - 180.36
1年トータルリターン
9.99%
年初来リターン
0.85%
前日終値
177.79
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
177.79
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
189.100
設定日
04/04/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
RCMBSAA:LN
Allianz International Invest
|83.92 千
|189.70 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Allianz BRIC Stars - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth in the long term. The Fund invests mainly in the equity markets of Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC). Up to one third of the Fund's assets may be invested outside the BRIC countries including developed economies or emerging markets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com