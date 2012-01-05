LGlobal Funds - Asia Local C
LGAASQD:LX
Pending Listing
GBP
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 01/31/2012)
12.413
設定日
05/01/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGlobal Funds - Asia Local Currency Bond is an open-end fund registerd in Luxumbourg. The Fund's objective is to provide total return of capital growth and income over the medium to long term through an actively managed portfolio of fixed and floating rate bonds. The bonds can be issued by government, quasi-government, government agencies, corporates as well as other issuers.
住所Lion Global Investors Ltd
65 Chulia Street
#18-01/08
Singapore 049513
電話番号65-6417-6800
Webサイトwww.lionglobalinvestors.com