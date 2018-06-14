L&G Aberdeen Asia Pacific G2
LGAAPGP:LN
317.04
GBp
0.56
0.18%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
287.45 - 319.24
1年トータルリターン
6.61%
年初来リターン
3.57%
前日終値
317.60
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
317.04
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
5.800
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ABEAPAA:LN
Aberdeen UK ICVC - Aberdeen
|2.13 千
|5.80 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Aberdeen Asia Pacific - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in companies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com