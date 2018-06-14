Legal & General AAA Fixed In
LGAAAFI:LN
2,579.80
GBp
2.10
0.08%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,476.80 - 2,649.60
1年トータルリターン
-0.41%
年初来リターン
-1.23%
前日終値
2,581.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
General Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
2,579.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
11.376
設定日
11/06/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General AAA Fixed Interest Over 15 Years Pension Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom. The Fund invests in long-dated Sterlig denominated AAA-rated corporate bonds but also holds some gilts - both pay a fixed rate of interest.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com