Global Agg 500mn
LGA5TRUU:IND
224.0531
0.2141
0.10%
更新日時 2018/06/14
前日終値
224.2672
52週レンジ
219.7657 - 231.6415
1年トータルリターン
1.11%
年初来リターン
-1.63%
前日終値
224.2672
52週レンジ
219.7657 - 231.6415
1年トータルリターン
1.11%
年初来リターン
-1.63%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index is a measure of global investment grade debt from 24 local currency markets. This multi- currency benchmark includes treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers.
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイト
-