L&G PMC Over 5 Yr Index-Link
LG5G17P:LN
303.80
GBp
2.70
0.90%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
287.40 - 317.40
1年トータルリターン
0.03%
年初来リターン
-1.17%
前日終値
301.10
52週レンジ
287.40 - 317.40
1年トータルリターン
-2.21%
年初来リターン
-1.17%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
303.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
101.272
設定日
02/12/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Over 5 Year Index-Linked Gilts Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the total returns of the FTSE A Index-Linked Over 5 Year Index. The Fund invests in UK fixed interest assets.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com