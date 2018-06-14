Legal & General - Mixed Inve

LG35DLI:LN
53.85
GBp
0.12
0.22%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
53.29 - 56.06
1年トータルリターン
-0.19%
年初来リターン
-1.42%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
53.85
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.553
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 05/31/2018)
0.151358
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.37%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.03%
経費率
0.03%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BPM8:CUR
185.00 11.57 百万 17.20
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
5.05 百万 6.14 百万 9.13
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
10.21 百万 5.37 百万 7.99
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
10.67 百万 5.19 百万 7.72
BARHIIN:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
6.54 百万 4.24 百万 6.30
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
7.34 百万 4.23 百万 6.28
LGTRTII:LN
Legal & General N Tracker Tr
1.88 百万 3.65 百万 5.43
912828N7:GOV
4.29 千 3.37 百万 5.01
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
5.16 百万 2.64 百万 3.92
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
1.97 百万 2.42 百万 3.60
企業概要
Legal & General Mixed Investment Income 035% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is aims to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com