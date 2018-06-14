Legal & General - Mixed Inve
LG35CIN:LN
53.46
GBp
0.12
0.22%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
52.93 - 55.83
1年トータルリターン
-0.49%
年初来リターン
-1.53%
前日終値
53.58
1年トータルリターン
-0.77%
年初来リターン
-1.53%
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
53.46
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.553
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 05/31/2018)
0.151022
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.39%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
0.33%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BPM8:CUR
|185.00
|11.57 百万
|17.20
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|5.05 百万
|6.14 百万
|9.13
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|10.21 百万
|5.37 百万
|7.99
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|10.67 百万
|5.19 百万
|7.72
|
BARHIIN:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
|6.54 百万
|4.24 百万
|6.30
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|7.34 百万
|4.23 百万
|6.28
|
LGTRTII:LN
Legal & General N Tracker Tr
|1.88 百万
|3.65 百万
|5.43
|
912828N7:GOV
|4.29 千
|3.37 百万
|5.01
|
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
|5.16 百万
|2.64 百万
|3.92
|
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
|1.97 百万
|2.42 百万
|3.60
企業概要
Legal & General Mixed Investment Income 035% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is aims to provide a combination of income and long term capital growth. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com