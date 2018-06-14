BC Global HY TR Hed USD
LG30TRUH:IND
463.3997
0.3849
0.08%
更新日時 2018/06/14
前日終値
463.0148
52週レンジ
453.2908 - 472.1980
1年トータルリターン
1.61%
年初来リターン
-1.12%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index is a multi-currency flagship measure of the global high yield debt market. The index represents the union of the US High Yield, the Pan-European High Yield, and Emerging Markets (EM) Hard Currency High Yield Indices. The high yield and emerging markets sub-components are mutually exclusive.
