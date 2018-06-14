BC Global HY TR Hed EUR
LG30TREH:IND
395.3818
0.2852
0.07%
更新日時 2018/06/14
前日終値
395.0966
52週レンジ
394.4322 - 407.5321
1年トータルリターン
-0.79%
年初来リターン
-2.35%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield Index is a multi-currency flagship measure of the global high yield debt market. The index represents the union of the US High Yield, the Pan-European High Yield, and Emerging Markets (EM) Hard Currency High Yield Indices. The high yield and emerging markets sub-components are mutually exclusive.
