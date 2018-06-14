Global Aggregate Ex-JPY
LG22TRUU:IND
253.5174
0.3797
0.15%
更新日時 2018/06/14
前日終値
253.8971
52週レンジ
250.0439 - 263.4599
1年トータルリターン
1.10%
年初来リターン
-2.48%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index is a measure of global investment grade debt from 24 local currency markets. This multi- currency benchmark includes treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers.
