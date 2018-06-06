LFIS Vision UCITS - Perspect
LFVPSIS:LX
1,267.74
EUR
更新日時 2018/06/06
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,238.07 - 1,278.82
1年トータルリターン
1.99%
年初来リターン
0.15%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/06/2018)
1,267.74
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/06/2018)
359.983
設定日
07/15/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
EDOUARD LAURENTBELLUE / MANEL DE LAFORCADE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
LFIS Vision UCITS - Perspective Strategy is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to seek, over a horizon of at least 8 years, an annualized net performance of at least 4%. The Fund invests primarily in the European equity and debt markets.
住所LFIS Vision UCITS
60, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L - 1855 Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-