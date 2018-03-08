LF Funds - Total Return Bond
LFTRBFU:LX
130.0745
USD
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
125.7609 - 130.7535
1年トータルリターン
3.62%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
130.0745
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
74.500
設定日
09/20/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JIMMY KOUDIM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ272919:COR
|4.00 千
|4.08 百万
|6.52
|
EJ942073:COR
|3.50 千
|3.60 百万
|5.76
|
EJ586323:COR
|2.20 千
|2.35 百万
|3.77
|
EJ299224:COR
|2.20 千
|2.35 百万
|3.75
|
EJ579600:COR
|2.00 千
|2.24 百万
|3.59
|
EK996841:COR
|2.00 千
|2.16 百万
|3.45
|
EJ428127:COR
|2.00 千
|2.05 百万
|3.28
|
EK956131:COR
|2.00 千
|2.03 百万
|3.25
|
AL592990:COR
|1.50 千
|1.61 百万
|2.57
|
EI231210:COR
|1.50 千
|1.55 百万
|2.48
企業概要
LF Funds - Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective is primarily the preservation of capital with an aim to generate an optimal risk/adjusted return. Up to 100% of NAV could be allocated to IG bonds with an opportunistic allocation to below IG bonds of up to 20%. It is a global credit fund with a focus on Europe, US and MENA region
住所86 rue du Rhone
CH-1200 Geneva Switzerland
Email: lffunds@eblf.com
電話番号Tel: +961 1 36 48 70
Webサイト
