LF Funds - Total Return Bond

LFTRBFU:LX
130.0745
USD
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
125.7609 - 130.7535
1年トータルリターン
3.50%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
130.0745
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
74.500
設定日
09/20/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JIMMY KOUDIM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EJ272919:COR
4.00 千 4.08 百万 6.52
EJ942073:COR
3.50 千 3.60 百万 5.76
EJ586323:COR
2.20 千 2.35 百万 3.77
EJ299224:COR
2.20 千 2.35 百万 3.75
EJ579600:COR
2.00 千 2.24 百万 3.59
EK996841:COR
2.00 千 2.16 百万 3.45
EJ428127:COR
2.00 千 2.05 百万 3.28
EK956131:COR
2.00 千 2.03 百万 3.25
AL592990:COR
1.50 千 1.61 百万 2.57
EI231210:COR
1.50 千 1.55 百万 2.48
企業概要
LF Funds - Total Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective is primarily the preservation of capital with an aim to generate an optimal risk/adjusted return. Up to 100% of NAV could be allocated to IG bonds with an opportunistic allocation to below IG bonds of up to 20%. It is a global credit fund with a focus on Europe, US and MENA region
住所
86 rue du Rhone
CH-1200 Geneva Switzerland
Email: lffunds@eblf.com
電話番号
Tel: +961 1 36 48 70
Webサイト
-