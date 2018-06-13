LF Special Purpose Step UP F
LFSPSUB:LX
10.66
RON
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/13/2018)
16.525
設定日
05/09/2016
52週レンジ
10.53 - 10.66
前日終値
10.66
1年トータルリターン
1.04%
年初来リターン
0.83%
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 06/13/2018)
16.525
設定日
05/09/2016
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
2.90%
経費率
0.99%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AO176789:COR
|3.70 千
|3.69 百万
|22.31
|
EJ621796:COR
|3.52 千
|3.57 百万
|21.59
|
AN797982:COR
|3.00 千
|3.00 百万
|18.14
|
AL699095:COR
|81.00
|376.78 千
|2.28
|
EK054531:COR
|10.00
|10.18 千
|0.06
|
UV731306:COR
|5.00
|4.98 千
|0.03
|
QZ761233:COR
|5.00
|4.95 千
|0.03
企業概要
LF Special Purpose Step UP Formula RON Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide high income in line with a systematic strategy on a selected equity index. The Fund invests in bank deposits, money market instruments, debt securities, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities.
住所Eurobank Asset Management MFMC
10 Stadiou Street
Athens - 105 64
Greece
電話番号30-210-335-2800
Webサイトwww.eurobankam.gr