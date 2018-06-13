LF Special Purpose Step UP F

LFSPSUB:LX
10.66
RON
0.00
0.00%
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/13/2018)
16.525
設定日
05/09/2016
前日終値
10.66
1年トータルリターン
1.04%
年初来リターン
0.83%
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 06/13/2018)
16.525
設定日
05/09/2016
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
2.90%
経費率
0.99%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AO176789:COR
3.70 千 3.69 百万 22.31
EJ621796:COR
3.52 千 3.57 百万 21.59
AN797982:COR
3.00 千 3.00 百万 18.14
AL699095:COR
81.00 376.78 千 2.28
EK054531:COR
10.00 10.18 千 0.06
UV731306:COR
5.00 4.98 千 0.03
QZ761233:COR
5.00 4.95 千 0.03
企業概要
LF Special Purpose Step UP Formula RON Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide high income in line with a systematic strategy on a selected equity index. The Fund invests in bank deposits, money market instruments, debt securities, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities.
住所
Eurobank Asset Management MFMC
10 Stadiou Street
Athens - 105 64
Greece
電話番号
30-210-335-2800
Webサイト
www.eurobankam.gr